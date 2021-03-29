Easter Church of England services at La Siesta





The Church of England in the southern Costa Blanca will be celebrating Easter as usual at La Siesta Church, Calle Granados, Torrevieja.

It has been a difficult year so far for all of us, said Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, the Priest of the Chaplaincy but Easter always remains a sign of the triumph of hope in darkness.

We had five weeks during the perimetral confinement of Torrevieja where our Sunday Masses had to be online, continued Father Seabrook, but I am delighted we have once again been able to start worshipping at La Siesta Church.

There will be services for Maundy Thursday at 1800 (when Christians recall the night Jesus Christ instituted the Holy Eucharist) and on Good Friday at 1500.

The Good Friday liturgy takes us to the cross and the real meaning of Christ´s sacrifice of love for us all – giving up his life for us, said Father Seabrook.

Then on Easter Sunday we will gather for our 1130 Mass to celebrate the Resurrection of Our Lord contunued Father Seabrook. It is a celebration of joy and light and new life coming out of the darkness and sorrow of Good Friday.

The Chaplaincy continues to observe all the necessary steps for a Covid-19 safe environment. The church is thoroughly cleaned after every service, socially distancing is observed and there is a track and trace system.

I am so grateful for the dedicated team of people who work so hard each week to keep us safe commented Father Seabrook.

Please contact Sue Maude at wardenlasiesta@gmail.com if you would like to book a place at any of the services.

All are very welcome to join in our Easter Celebrations said Father Seabrook.

Come and celebrate the triumph of life over death. It is the most important time of the year for Christians.

The Chaplaincy can be contacted at: @anglicantorrevieja on Facebook

Website https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/

Email frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com