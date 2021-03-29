



By Andrew Atkinson

Lovehearts George and Brenda Stanhope from Los Montesinos who tied the knot 60 years ago, celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary on April 1.

Manchester born couple George, 82, and Brenda, 79, came to Spain in 2005 to retire to sunnier climes.

Married at St Anthony’s Church in Wythenshawe, George and Brenda, have four children, Bev, Nigel, Sharon and Warren, who are unable to celebrate their parents 60th anniversary with them, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a special anniversary message to George and Brenda Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron said: “My congratulations to this couple, they are an example to follow. “They are good neighbours, friends, and great parents. My congratulations on these 60 years and may there be many more. “