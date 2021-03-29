



CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva 1-2 Racing San Miguel

Racing San Miguel defeated CF Popular Orihuela away 2-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 to climb the table after returning to action in a COVID-19 lockdown 2020-21 season.

Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pérez Williscroft, told The Leader: “We’re back to the competition and we had to play in the smallest pitch in the league, one of the hardest to get three points – but we made it.”

Racing took the valuable three points in a match that saw the visitors compete from the whistle, penalizing Orihuela’s mistakes and minimising their own.

The fixture was turned upside down early on for Racing, who took advantage of a poor delivery from the Oriolana defence to go ahead through Peque after three minutes.

After the goal, alternate dominance for both teams was seen during the first half, with few clear chances. HT 0-1.

In the second half Orihuela Popular equalised with a spectacular goal past Racing’s goalkeeper.

Peque netted his second goal, after a good assist from Sergio, to give the Sanmigueleros a 2-1, that provided the win.

“It was a game that we won because we made less mistakes than Orihuela, with very good defence from all of the team and with a brilliant start scoring in the third minute,” said Racing’s coach Dani.

“Orihuela equalised 1-1 with an amazing goal. Then we retained the lead to go 2-1 ahead, thanks to another goal by Peque.

“I’m very happy with two consecutive victories, which is always hard to do in this league. Now our next two games are at home, where we feel strong,” added Dani.