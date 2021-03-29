



By Andrew Atkinson

A swarm of bees in Los Montesinos lead to an area of the town being cordoned off by the local Policia on Saturday (March 27).

A police spokesperson said: “A swarm of bees of considerable size was observed in the Church Plaza, near to the Town Hall.

“Given the abundant influx of people who visit the area, both on foot and by bicycle, the services of a beekeeper were immediately required so that he could take charge of it.

“The bees swarm were taken under control within minutes. As always, the local Police work for and on behalf of the welfare of the citizens.”

Caption: Buzz off: swarm of bees in Los Montesinos. Photos courtesy Los Montesinos police.