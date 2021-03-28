



Another packed edition this week, and as we prepare for Easter we carry the story that over 4,000 Police Agents will employed at 209 border crossings in the Comunidad Valencia for the coming ten days according to the Valencian Government.

The purpose of the controls is to stop the arrival of non residents into the Community and the Province from other areas in Spain so as maintain the low coronavirus and contagion levels that we are currently seeing across the region.

On the subject of travel we also look at the European Commission’s proposal to establish a compatible and mutually accepted Digital Green Certificate that will facilitate free movement and promote the restart of travel.

