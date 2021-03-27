Global Giant lands Magnolia Stakes





Good Ball Bet Victor Newbury win

Jockey Atzeni absent from Donny after plane passenger tests positive for COVID-19

By Andrew Atkinson

Global Giant – headlined by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the C1 Ladbrokes Listed Magnolia Stakes over 1m 1f at Kempton Park on Saturday, under jockey Rob Havlin.

Six-year-old Global Giant (8-15) trained by John Gosden put in an impressive performance storming to victory over Stormy Antartic (14-1).

Good Ball (2-1) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info gained a one length victory at Newbury, ahead of Press Your Luck, in the Bet Victor Novices Handicap Hurdle, over 2m 2f.

“He’s a beautiful horse and travels well – he’s an exciting prospect going forward. A nice four year old. He’s settled down now,” said Cobden.

Acquitted (8-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was thwarted in the Unibet Spring Mile 20 runners field at Doncaster, when beaten a neck by Artistic Rifles. Donny each-way tips Wonderful World, and Montatham were placed.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni was absent at Doncaster, where he was set to ride Ascension in the Unibet Lincoln Handicap, won by Haqeeqy, one of five rides, after being informed of a positive test for coronavirus on a flight he was on.

Atzeni who rode in Bahrain earlier this month, received information confirming a positive case of coronavirus from a passenger on the same flight.

Atzeni, in isolation said: “Unfortunately I can’t ride today. I got a text from the NHS saying that someone tested positive on my flight coming back from Bahrain eight days previously. So everyone has to isolate for ten days, from that day.

“It came at 5pm and we tried to do something with Dr Jerry Hill and the BHA but I can’t ride. I’m waiting to hear whether I’ll be able to ride tomorrow. I’d rather be at Doncaster but I’ll be watching the racing. It is what it is, I can’t help it.”

Image courtesy Newbury Park Racecourse

