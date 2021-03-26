



Mar Ezcurra, Councilor for Culture and Youth, has announced the new program for the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die that includes concerts, plays, musicals, humour and children’s shows. “A varied program of events for the whole family to enjoy safely,” she said.

The play “Take me to heaven” will be staged with Lolita Flores and Luis Mottola on Saturday May 15 and the comedy “Las leandras del amor” on Sunday May 23.

The well-known musical group SIDONIE will perform at the Teatro Circo on Saturday, June 5 and the young singer from Orihuela, OTTO will perform on Saturday, June 12 with free admission.

On May 1, we will be able to enjoy a “Sabinera Night” with Pancho Varona, Antonio García de Diego, Jaime Asúsa and Mara Barros.

The successful musical “La Llamada” comes to Orihuela for two nights in May, a fun show with original songs and a live band that has won 14 Broadway Awards.

And for the youngest members of the family, we will present the musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, on Saturday April 10th.

The full program is listed below:

THEATRE:

SÁBADO 10 de abril a las 18:00 horas. “Willy Wonka y la fábrica de chocolate. El musical”.

SÁBADO 15 de mayo a las 20:00 horas. “Llévame hasta el cielo”, de Nacho A. Llorente y con Lolita Flores y Luis Mottola.

DOMINGO 23 de mayo a las 20:00 horas. ”Las leandras del amor”. Entrada libre.

VIERNES 28 y SÁBADO 29 de mayo. “La llamada. El Musical”.

MUSIC

SÁBADO 17 de abril a las 21:30 horas. India Martínez.

DOMINGO 27 de abril a las 19:00 horas. Ara Malikian.

VIERNES 1 de mayo a las 19:30 horas. La noche sabinera, con Pancho Varona y Mara Barrrios.

VIERNES 30 de mayo a las 12:00 y a las 17:00 horas. “Canta Juego, Te extiendo mi mano”. Infantil.

SÁBADO 5 de junio a las 20:00 horas. Sidonie.

SÁBADO 12 de junio. OTTO. Entrada libre

COMEDY

VIERNES 23 de abril a las 20:30 horas. “Pablo Chiapella. Mal acompañao”. Monólogo.

VIERNES 7 de mayo a las 21:30 horas. “Imbécil. Midiendo las palabras”, con Alex O´Dogherty. Monólogo.

JUEVES 20 de mayo a las 21:30 horas. “Leo Harlem. Deja que cuente”. Monólogo.

VIERNES 11 de Junio a las 21:30 horas. “Joaquín Reyes. Festejen la broma”. Monólogo.

Because of the current situation all these shows will be carried out with all the necessary security measures and with reduced capacity. “Some shows may suffer alterations, please check the social network of the Department of Culture and the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die for up to date information.

Tickets are already on sale both at the box office of the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die and on bacantix.com