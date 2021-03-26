



With council departments in the final stages of their preparatory work as they prepare the Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa beaches for the Easter holiday period details of lifeguard services are finally being released.

The Orihuela costa will provide the service on 11 baches starting on Saturday 27 March until Monday 5 April with personnel in attendance from 11am to 7pm every day.

A total of 30 personnel will be on duty including an SVB ambulance, a zodiac-type boat and a rapid intervention vehicle.

In Torrevieja there will be a total 25 lifeguards working the beaches of La Mata, Los Locos, El Cura and Los Náufragos.

Both the days of operation and the hours will be exactly the same as above.

After Easter, the lifeguard service will resume in Torrevieja on June 15, and will remain operational until September 15.

The councillors responsible in both municipalities are asking beachgoers to show responsibility and prudence to maintain safety distances and, to avoid at all times a possible risk of contagion.