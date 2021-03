Miley Martínez, Alisa Zatsepilina, Aniya Tuganbekova, Tatyana Shevchyk and Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, gymnasts belonging to the Jennifer Colino Club of Torrevieja, are all to be congratulated, having been selected by the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics to be part of the autonomic and elite squad for 2021.

Club coach, Jennifer Colino has also been been chosen to join the squad as a coach, following the great results obtained by all her gymnasts during the last season.