



After the poor weather the week before it was good that the second round of the Carp-R-Us Spring Series was fished in pleasant conditions on the El Bosquet complex.

However, the fishing turned out to be quite hard with many members struggling for bites. First was Alan Smith with 12.50kg from peg 26. Alan fished most of the match one eyed as the other eye kept watering, which did not help him spot the bites.

Second was the ever-consistent Dave Hutchinson with 9.74kg from peg 37. Third was Steve Fell with 5.18kg from peg 36 and fourth was Dave Sutton with 4.42kg from peg 39.

Anyone wishing to join the club can contact us through the club website: www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or email stevefell@rocketmail.com.

The club fishes matches most Thursdays and these are competitive but friendly affairs. Most weeks some members also go pleasure fishing where new methods are practiced and ideas exchanged. This is something we are looking to do more of this year.