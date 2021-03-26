Blazing Port and Early Morning Rain Kelso tips





El Hombre Wolverhampton tilt

Stanhope Navan bid under Rutledge

By Andrew Atkinson

Nick Alexander saddles six-year-old Blazing Port (12.30) ridden by Brian Hughes in the Class 4 Terry Frame Joiners & Glaziers Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f at Kelso on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Early Morning Rain (3.15) trained by Jamie Snowden is tipped to land the Class 3 EBF Mares Novices Chase over 2m 3f.

At NAVAN, Andratx (5.20); Stanhope (2.25); and Breaking News are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Siobhan Rutledge takes the ride on John McConnell Stanhope (9st 11lb) in the 17 runners navanracecourse.iehandicap over 5f, claiming 7lbs.

Apprentice jockey Rutledge is looking to breakthrough on the Flat in Ireland, as Rachael Blackmore did over jumps when finishing second in the title race in 2019. Blackmore was the headline jockey at this month’s Cheltenham Festival, likewise to UK top Flat jockey Hollie Doyle.

“There are more opportunities in England where there is more racing on. In Ireland, there is only ever really one flat race meeting per day, even in the height of the season in the summer months,” said Rutledge.

“So the opportunities are not there. Sometimes there is this kind of prejudice against female riders, that they are not strong enough, I don’t know what it is. It’s just more difficult here in Ireland,” said five feet tall Rutledge in November.

WOLVERHAMPTON’S evening meeting sees seven-year-old El Hombre (7.30) go to post, trained by David Laughnane and ridden by Jack Mitchell, who last won in March 2020 (C2), tipped each-way (12-1).

El Hombre finished fourth of eight in a Class 3, noted when making late headway over 6 furlongs last month.

Racing a the Midlands track gets underway at 4.25 with Arthur’s Angel; Azets (6.00) and Griggy (8.30) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Blazing Port. 1.00 Benny’s Secret. 1.35 Dandy Dan (ew). 2.05 Mr Harp (ew). 2.40 Across The Line. 3.15 Early Morning Rain. 3.50 Firth Of The Forth (ew).

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Dixie Bluebell (ew). 2.25 Stanhope (ew). 3.00 Barretstown (ew). 3.35 Kailash. 4.10 Breaking News (ew). 4.45 O’reilly. 5.20 Andratx (ew). 5.50 Loudest Whisper (ew).

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.25 Arthur’s Angel (ew). 5.00 Aliomaana. 5.30 Headshot. 6.00 Azets (ew). 6.30 Mokaatil. 7.00 Qaaraat (ew). 7.30 El Hombre (ew). 8.00 Katelli. 8.30 Griggy (ew).

