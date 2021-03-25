NO SIDE EFFECTS OR PAIN FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINATION





With so many concerned people across the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida and its regions, asking if anyone had been vaccinated for COVID-19, Leader reporter Andrew Atkinson talked exclusively to David Winder, aged 84, who took us through his day at Benijofar Salud.

OCTOGENARIAN David Winder was one of the first members of the public people to have his COVID-19 vaccine jab in the Costa Blanca, undertaken on March 23.

Speaking exclusively to the Leader, David said: “I undertook the vaccination for COVID-19 with the Moderna Vaccine at Benijofar Salud, following a telephone call to attend 24 hours earlier.

“My booking was for 13.30. I arrived at 13.15 and was told to wait outside the nurses room, where a lady was waiting in front of me.

“I wore a mask and sanitised on entry. There was social distancing on seats. I was called for my jab at 13.23 and was asked my name on entry, checked on a list.

“I had my SIP card, which was not required and my name was ticked off. I was made to feel comfortable by a Nurse, who spoke very good English and was very pleasant, to the extent I was allowed to take a photograph of it all happening! “I was asked what arm did I want the vaccine injection, of which I didn’t mind, so she took my right arm.

“Within two seconds it was all over, into the top of my right arm, and I departed the Salud by 13.30.”

David, 84, was advised, not by a Doctor, to take a Paracetamol, prior to the vaccine injection and to take another later after the injection, which he did.

“After nine hours I had no side effects. My right arm felt a little different, but that’s because I knew I’d had an injection. There was no pain.

“24 hours later I was not feeling any different, just fine, with no side effects,” added David.

People need have no concerns at all