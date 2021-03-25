



World star players, international awareness and support from local organizations are some of the keywords to why the upcoming tennis event is one of the biggest sport events in Andalucía of all times.

The latest news for the popular tennis tournament, AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, was presented at a press conference on the Manolo Santana Central Court in Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

The press conference was among other attended by the Mayor of Marbella, María Ángeles Muñoz, the Minister of Education and Sports from Junta de Andalucía, Francisco Javier Imbroda, The General Director of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, Miguel Ángel Martín, Chairman of the Board of AnyTech365, Tero Turunen and the Tournament director, Ronnie Leitgeb.

As something special, the former tennis player Manolo Santana, after which the Central Court has been named, showed his support by attending the press conference. Also, the Mayor of Marbella, Ms. María Ángeles Muñoz was very excited about the upcoming sport event with Marbella hosting the competition.

– I have very high expectations of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open and I think it is very important for the image of our city Marbella, to once again become the epicentre of tennis. I am sure that people will enjoy the tournament and the surroundings of the city, says the Mayor of Marbella, Ms. María Ángeles Muñoz.

International awareness

Before the tournament has even started, AnyTech365 Andalucía Open has received a lot of attention. The fact that it is not only Spanish players who are participating but star players from all around the world creates awareness and interest in many countries.

Especially Denmark, where the media is very excited about the tournament because the main sponsor AnyTech365 with the Danish CEO Janus R. Nielsen had no doubt that he wanted the young upcoming tennis star Holger Rune, who was number one in the junior ranking, to join the tournament. This received support from the ATP organization.

At the press conference Manuel Moreno, Chief Communications Officer, presented the COVID-19 protocol that will be adhered to during the tournament and also the TV coverage where more than 100 countries are interested in showing the tennis matches from Puente Romano.

– When it was announced that Andrey Rublev, the 23-year-old player from Russia, should participate in our tournament we immediately were contacted by one of the most important tennis markets live TV, being Russia, says Tournament Director Ronnie Leitgeb, who also personally is looking forward to seeing Andrey Rublev playing.

The international as well as the local support is huge. Also, from an economic point of view, where among others AnyTech365 is the main sponsor of the event.

– The last five years AnyTech365 has been growing as a company, and since we are based in Marbella, we are keen to promote the area. The last three years we have been associated with the tennis tournament as sponsors and the growth of the tournament has been a success, likewise so has the growth of our company. I think it is a good partnership as we love tennis, says an expectant Tero Turunen who is Chairman of the Board at the main sponsors AnyTech365.

The official opening of AnyTech365 Andalucía Open is Sunday the 28th of March where the celebration of the 4th edition of the Challenger 80 Tournament will take place. The second week, from the 4th of April to the 11th of April, will cover the ATP 250 Tournament where star players like Andrey Rublev, Roberto Bautista Agut and Stan Wawrinka will participate.