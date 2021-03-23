THE WORLD HAS LOST A SPECIAL PERSON – HEAVEN HAS GAINED AN ANGEL





Obituary: Rebecca Bastiman.

Quote: ‘We spent many a day at the races enjoying her company. I hope she gets the acknowledgement she deserves’ – Grange Park Racing Club Syndicate manager Alan Crombie

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Rebecca Bastiman based at the family Goosemoor Farm stables in Cowthorpe, near Wetherby, has died aged 40, following a long-term illness.

Rebecca trained over 100 winners after taking over the trainer’s licence from her father Robin in 2015.

Ex-amatuer jockey Rebecca’s noted winners included Borderlescott, when winning the Nunthorpe Stakes, twice.

Following her passing a statement said: “It comes with extreme sadness and heartache that sadly Rebecca Bastiman has peacefully passed away after a long illness.

Being a trainer was her dream, her life, her everything. She put 110 per cent into the love and care of her four-legged friends.

Rebecca was a dedicated trainer and a hard worker. She was first on the yard and last to leave, she mucked out and rode out and loved the challenge of problem horses and sweetening them up.

Rebecca will leave a hole in many people’s hearts, but her legacy will go on and never be forgotten. The world has lost a special, beautiful person but the heavens have gained an angel.”

Rebecca trained 27 winners in 2018 with £247,336 in prize-money. She saddled Hayadh to five victories, including the Thirsk Hunt Cup in 2019. In 2020 she saddled 12 winners.

Highlight Reel owned by the Grange Park Racing Club, and trained by Rebecca won at Redcar last October at 50-1. Syndicate manager Alan Crombie said: “She was a lovely young woman. I know she’s been poorly for a long time. This will be devastating for her family, they idolised her.

“She was one of those trainers who could get an old horse, a cast-off from another trainer, turn them around and make them successful.

“Hayadh would be a good example having won the Thirsk Hunt Cup for her and numerous good races.

“She changed the regime around after taking over from her father and, in the short time she trained, she had over 100 winners. She was such a talented girl, very hard-working and she lived for the sport.

“We spent many a day at the races enjoying her company. I hope she gets the acknowledgement she deserves.”

Yorkshire trainer Julie Camacho said: “We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca Bastiman’s family and friends. She is a big loss to the racing world and we are so sorry to hear of her passing.”

Scottish trainer Linda Perratt said: “We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca Bastiman at this time. Our memory of Rebecca will be her greeting us with a smile and friendly chat. We’ll miss her on the northern circuit. R.I.P. Rebecca.”

Flat jockey Paul Mulrennan said: “Very sad news to hear of the passing of Rebecca Bastiman, a lovely lady who absolutely loved her horses. Myself and @acmulrennan send our sincere condolences to Becky’s family, friends and all at Goosemoor Farm.”

Caption: Trainer Rebecca Bastiman has died, aged 40.

The post THE WORLD HAS LOST A SPECIAL PERSON – HEAVEN HAS GAINED AN ANGEL appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.