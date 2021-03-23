Spain To Lift Entry Ban From UK On March 30th





Spain will on March 30th lift restrictions on arrivals from Britain that have been in place since December to prevent the spread of new coronavirus strains, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said today, Tuesday.

Passengers traveling to Spain from the UK will have to show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before travel.

Restrictions on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa will be extended until April 13th but “not those with Britain” because the country’s vaccination campaign is very advanced, she told a news conference.

Since December 22th only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra have been allowed in by air and sea from Britain.

A similar restriction on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa came into effect on February 3th.

The only exception is passengers in transit, who cannot leave the airport nor remain there longer than 24 hours.

The British government on Saturday hailed its coronavirus vaccination program as “a huge success” after announcing half of the adult population had now received a jab.

The end of restrictions on arrivals from Britain will come into effect in the run-up to Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 4th, traditionally a peak travel period.