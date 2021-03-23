Football Focus





By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe UD A topped the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 ahead of CF Rafal, Atletico de Catral CF and CD Benijofar, prior to the coronavirus lockdown that saw fixtures temporarily postponed in January.

The FFCV announced that fixtures are scheduled to return on March 26-27-28 following the easing of restrictions in the wake of clubs returning to training, ahead of kick-starting the 2020-21 campaign.

Aspe UD A lead the table on 21 points going into the weekend ahead of CF Rafal on 18 points, Atletico de Catral CF on 17 points, third, and CD Benijofar fourth spot on 16 points.

CD Montesinos sit fifth with 14 points following their return to the higher echelons of the 1st Regional following promotion last season.

A point separates CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo (13) Hondon Nieves C (13) Sporting Dolores CF (13) and CD Cox (12) in sixth-ninth places, respectively.

Injury-hit Racing San Miguel (10), Callosa Deportivo CF B (9), CF Sporting de San Fulgencio (8), CF Monnegre de Muxtamel (6) and UD Aspense A (4) sit in the bottom half of the table.