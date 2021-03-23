Finger Lickin’ Good! KFC to open it’s doors in Cabo Roig





POPULAR fried chicken chain KFC has KFC is spreading its wings once again as, after much speculation, we can now confirm that a new restaurant it is coming to Cabo Roig after an opening soon poster and a large job advertisement were displayed in the window of its new premises and the location was highlighted on google maps.

The staff advertisement is for restaurant staff and has a telephone number for applicants to call.

It relates to the site at the northern end of the Cabo Roig strip adjoining the Bushwacka on the very corner where C/Cielo meets C/Agua.

‘New store opening soon!’ is stated in the advert, although specifics are scarce.

However what we do know is that, although there will be no drive through, the new restaurant will operate both table service indoors and a takeaway facility.

The signage is now going up and internal refurbishment is moving ahead very well so we do anticipate that the new store will be open within the next 2 or 3 weeks.

Further information is available on the website kfc.es or by calling 611 69 66 96.

KFC were contacted for a comment which we currently await.