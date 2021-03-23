



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada Benjamin returned back to training this month after the coronavirus lockdown caused both fixtures and training sessions to be postponed in January.

“Our boys and girls of the youngest are examples of union, friendship, trust and passion and they are very excited about their return to training.

“They compete to the fullest and enjoy every day what they like the most, the ball. Thanks to the main sponsors who have given wings to this project,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CD Murada seniors (pictured below) set to return to action in the FFCV 10a Jornada Regional Preferente VI.