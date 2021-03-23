



The Stagestruck Theatre group have downsized to a small group who continue to raise money for their charity, the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

While the group no longer perform twice yearly shows at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, they perform Murder Mysteries in local bars to raise funds under the name of the Stagestruck Players.

Despite having to cancel a number of performances this year due to Covid, Stagestruck have been able to donate 2000 euros recently.

An additional 270 euros was also raised in personal donations in memory of Stagestruck Director, Leigh’s father Ronald Wain who passed last year bringing the total to 2,270 euros.