



Since last December, the Torrevieja Council has been operating it’s weekly market at just 50% of capacity, arguing that it does not have the means to increase it further.

At the beginning of December, city councils had the option to either allow 100% of traders to operate and reduce the public footfall to 50%, or vice versa. While a majority of councils took the first route Torrevieja opted for the latter.

As such, the 500 traders, that during normal circumstances would operate at the Friday market, must take turns every week.

“It cannot be that all the markets in the Vega Baja, such as Almoradí, Callosa and the eleven of Orihuela, are one hundred percent while Torrevieja is only at 50%,” said Antonio Aguilar, president of Mercaderes Asociados. “

The group has once again repeated its request for an urgent meeting with Mayor Eduardo Dolón (PP) and Councillor Vidal, but they still await a response.

The Torrevieja market venue is one of the most suitable in the Valencian Community to host this type of activity and without risk. It has an area of approximately 80,000 square metres, fenced and with three identified entrances for vehicles and the public and it was specifically designed to carry out this weekly market: the site cost five million euros with the aim of removing the market from the urban area.

Within those 80,000 meters, around 15,000 are now being used as parking. There is plenty of space and the means to reopen 100%, according to merchants.

On the other hand, while Torrevieja’s weekly market, which is held every Friday, declines in status, other privately managed markets, where the rules are managed with rather more flexibility, seem to be increasing in public approval, particularly the Sunday market in Campico de Guardamar, which is especially popular among expatriates, and where many say that you can still find the best value for money in fresh products and clothing.