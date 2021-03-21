



What an absolute nonsense we have seen during the last week as politicians make all the wrong decisions about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Instead of leaving it in the hands of the science experts they once again suspended major vaccination campaigns, which they reinstated just 3 days later, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told them that the vaccine was safe, as it’s benefits in combating Covid-19 far outweigh the risks of the side effects being experience by a small number of those vaccinated.

And still on the subject of politics we report on the decision by Orihuela Council to take the Coastal Authority to court following their refusal to repair the road that runs along La Glea Beach in Campoamor.

The road has been unusable for very nearly 2 years causing residents to make a 3km detour to get to the local facilities.

