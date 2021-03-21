



By Andrew Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone celebrated his 42nd birthday on March 15 in the Costa Blanca sunshine.

“Thank you to everyone – very grazia to all of you for wishing me a happy birthday,” said Italian born Vincent, while taking a stroll along the coast of the Mediterranean sea.

Vincent who moved to Spain with his wife and children has been caught up in the coronavirus pandemic during the last year, thwarting dance teaching classes plans in Spain.

Vincent, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing during 2006-12, who moved to Spain with his wife Susan and two children Matteo and Luca, saw his dancing classes halted, due to COVID-19.

Vincent, Italian champion aged 12, who teamed up with Georgia born dancing star Katie Street, who lives in Torrevieja, said: “It has been a really bad time for everyone – but we will get through this coronavirus.”

Images: Vincent Simone