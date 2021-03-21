Racing round-up. Super Heinz 55,266-1





Charlie Longsdon’s Saint Dalina fromthehorsesmouth.info punters flying start in 55,266-1 Super Heinz!

By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Longsdon trained Saint Dalina (4-1) got fromthehorsesmouth.info punters off to a flying start at Uttoxeter on Saturday when landing the Marstons Brewery Handicap Hurdle under jockey Tom Buckley – part of a 55,266-1 Super Heinz!

Donald McCain junior trained Dreams Of Home (2-5) won the QuinnBet Novice Hurdle under Brian Hughes at Newcastle; McCain following up the success when saddling On The Front Foot (6-1) ridden by John Burke in the Virgin Bet Novices Handicap Chase at Kempton Park.

Shesoon Sonny (4-1) won at Thurles when landing the 2 miles Maiden Hurdle under S. D. Torrens. Catlin (10-3) returned to the winner’s enclosure at Newcastle.

At Wolverhampton’s evening meeting fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Arij (3-1) won the Betway 6f Handicap and Garrus (evens) completed the seven horse Super Heinz, when winning the Betway 5f Conditions Stakes.

A plethora of tips ran second in Forever Des Long, Lily The Pink, Breffin Boy (7-1) ew beaten a neck; Jeremy Pass, Walking On Air, No Word Of A Lie, Quickstep Lady, beaten a neck, Carey Street (5-2) from 7s ante-post; Never Said Nothing, Whatsnotoknow, Great Khan (9-1) ew, and Top Moon.

Smarty Wild ew (7-2) from 5-1 ante-post, Interconnected, Cosmos Raj ew (11-2), ran third. Non runners: Manor Park, Bushypark.

Caption main image: Charlie Longsdon trained Saint Dalina fromthehorsesmouth.info flying start at Uttoxeter.

