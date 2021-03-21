Racing round-up. Super Heinz 55,266-1

Andrew Atkinson
  • Charlie Longsdon’s Saint Dalina fromthehorsesmouth.info punters flying start in 55,266-1 Super Heinz!

Charlie Longsdon trained Saint Dalina (4-1) got fromthehorsesmouth.info punters off to a flying start at Uttoxeter on Saturday when landing the Marstons Brewery Handicap Hurdle under jockey Tom Buckley – part of a 55,266-1 Super Heinz!

Donald McCain junior trained Dreams Of Home (2-5) won the QuinnBet Novice Hurdle under Brian Hughes at Newcastle; McCain following up the success when saddling On The Front Foot (6-1) ridden by John Burke in the Virgin Bet Novices Handicap Chase at Kempton Park.

Donald McCain saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info tips On The Front Foot and Dreams Of Home to victory.

Shesoon Sonny (4-1) won at Thurles when landing the 2 miles Maiden Hurdle under S. D. Torrens. Catlin (10-3) returned to the winner’s enclosure at Newcastle.

At Wolverhampton’s evening meeting fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Arij (3-1) won the Betway 6f Handicap and Garrus (evens) completed the seven horse Super Heinz, when winning the Betway 5f Conditions Stakes.

A plethora of tips ran second in Forever Des Long, Lily The Pink, Breffin Boy (7-1) ew beaten a neck; Jeremy Pass, Walking On Air, No Word Of A Lie, Quickstep Lady, beaten a neck, Carey Street (5-2) from 7s ante-post; Never Said Nothing, Whatsnotoknow, Great Khan (9-1) ew, and Top Moon.

Smarty Wild ew (7-2) from 5-1 ante-post, Interconnected, Cosmos Raj ew (11-2), ran third. Non runners: Manor Park, Bushypark.

Caption main image: Charlie Longsdon trained Saint Dalina fromthehorsesmouth.info flying start at Uttoxeter.

