



This week I took the time out to ask the Costa Blanca’s very own Bee Rumble a few questions. Bee is one of the finest female vocalists on the circuit and I have to say that I was in awe of her performance on the main stage in the Villamartin Plaza last September.

It’s so nice to see the bars and restaurants re-opening and fully supporting the Costa Blanca’s artists who have been out of work. It makes you feel important, needed and I truly believe and have seen for my own eyes over this last year, that music brings people together, and is so beneficial to people’s mental health. Who doesn’t love to sit down with a drink and enjoy a gig?

How long have you been in Spain?

I’ve been in Spain for 4 and half years. I moved here in July 2016.

How long have you been singing?

I had never sang professionally until I moved to Spain, I always wanted to, so I finally plucked up the courage. I sing Soul & Motown, Northern Soul but I also sing a variety of music i.e. Rock ‘n’ Roll, Pop, Funk, Modern but my favourite music is Soul & Motown. I grew up listening and singing along to Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder etc since my Dad bought me a Supremes album when I was 7. I have sung since I was a baby. My Mum said I would spend all night singing at age 2 or 3!

What do you miss the most about home?

I miss going to the theatre in London and all of the big stores and clothes! I miss the food like at Nando’s, Zizzi, Dominos and Tescos, M&S foods!

What’s your most memorable gig on the Costa Blanca?

My most memorable gig has to be at the Benidorm Palace Variety Show with Stevie Spit, in both 2018 and 2019. It was an amazing experience.

If you could duet with any other performer on the circuit, who would you choose and why?

I duet with Nikki Gale and she is an incredible vocalist and performer and the loveliest person. I would love to duet with guitarists such as Luis Blacknight or Mark Farrow.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time I love watching programmes/movies or reading about Aliens or UFOs or the paranormal things as it is my favourite thing since I was young.

What has been the toughest moment of the last year been for you during the pandemic?

My toughest moment during the pandemic has to be at the start, back in March 2020. So many people were ill and dying it made me very sad and scared.

Bee currently gigs every 2 weeks at ‘The Local’ in La Florida and every Thursday from 1pm -4pm at ‘The Emerald Isle’ also in La Florida.