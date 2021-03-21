



After another enforced hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions Carp-R-Us resumed fishing with the first round of their Spring Series on the River Segura at Bigastro/Jacarilla.

The forecast had been saying for several days we were in for a spell of poor weather and this materialised shortly after the match started. Cold and steady rain made conditions difficult, particularly trying to get back up the slope at the end of the match, and didn’t do much for the fishing, either.

In the end, only four anglers caught with Dave Hutchinson running out winner with 3.94kg and Richard Crawshaw second with 2.60kg. Roy Dainty was third with 2.30kg and new member Willy Moons fourth with 1.70kg.

Anyone wishing to join the club can contact us through the club website: www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or email stevefell@rocketmail.com.

The club fishes matches most Thursdays and these are competitive but friendly affairs. Most weeks some members also go pleasure fishing where new methods are practiced and ideas exchanged. This is something we are looking to do more of this year.