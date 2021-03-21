



Getafe 1-1 Elche

After dominating large parts of the game against their Madrid opponents, Elche were very unlucky to leave Getafe on Sunday afternoon with just the one point, although it took a late penalty save from keeper Edgar Badía to ensure that they didn’t lose all three.

A 19th minute goal by Pere Milla, from a Gonzalo Verdú corner, saw the visitors take a deserved early lead, which they comfortable held on to until they were pegged back by a short period of Getafe pressure late in the opening half.

However a change of formation produced a better second half performance from the hosts with Enes Ünal drawing them level on the hour mark.

With all of Elche’s good work seemingly undone on 84 minutes, following Verdu’s disputed handball in the box, it took a great one-handed save from the ‘Barcelona Cat’.

With the refereeing adding 8 minutes of extra time there were no more scares for Elche and the clash ended in a draw.

This was a first away point during the Escribá era, which allows Elche to move 2 points above Alaves, who play against At Madrid on Sunday evening, and out of the relegation zone.