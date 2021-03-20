UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 20 March, 2021

The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Saturday 20 March 2021
12
15
24
34
36
51
21

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2634

Jackpot: £4,255,018
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5£1,75072£126,000
Match 4£1404,410£617,400
Match 3£30110,226£3,306,780
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,063,809£2,127,618

