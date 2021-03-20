UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 20 March, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 20 March 2021 12 15 24 34 36 51 21

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2634

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 £1,750 72 £126,000 Match 4 £140 4,410 £617,400 Match 3 £30 110,226 £3,306,780 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,063,809 £2,127,618

£4,255,018