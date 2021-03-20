



O’Brien’s Floueur (33-1) each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info tip third in Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham

By Andrew Atkinson

Joseph O’Brien trained Floueur (33-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f in the final race of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Galopin Des Champs (8-1) trained by Festival leading trainer Willie Mullins beat Langer Dan (13-2) also tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info by 2 1/4 lengths, with

Floueur ridden by Paul O’Brien, backed from 50-1 to 33s, a further 9 lengths behind, third, in the 22 runners field.

A Plus Tard, Billaway, Elimay and Langer Dan tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info all ran second on the final day of the four-day meeting.

The Festival proved fruitful for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters- with six winners – and a plethora of each-way tips placed, including a 5-1 treble on day 1 and a 46-1 treble on day two, that included 14-1 shot Sky Pirate.

Image courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

