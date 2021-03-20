Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 20 March, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 20 March 2021

Irish Lotto Results

04 27 37 43 44 46 32

Plus 1 Lotto Results

02 16 25 35 36 37 47

Plus 2 Lotto Results

15 19 27 30 32 47 40

Jackpot (€): €8,697,641

Lotto Plus Raffle: 8466

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 24 March 2021

€9,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 8,697,641 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 120,441 1 € 120,441 Match 5 € 1,626 25 € 40,650 Match 4 plus Bonus € 173 59 € 10,207 Match 4 € 62 1,066 € 66,092 Match 3 plus Bonus € 31 1,437 € 44,547 Match 3 € 11 18,447 € 202,917 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 14,045 € 42,135

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 23 € 11,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 54 € 2,700 Match 4 € 20 1,028 € 20,560 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,318 € 13,180 Match 3 € 3 18,702 € 56,106 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 12,740 € 25,480

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 22 € 5,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 42 € 1,050 Match 4 € 10 1,124 € 11,240 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,427 € 7,135 Match 3 € 3 19,822 € 59,466 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 13,645 € 27,290

How to play the Irish Lotto