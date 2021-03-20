Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 20 March, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 20 March 2021
Irish Lotto Results
04
27
37
43
44
46
32
Plus 1 Lotto Results
02
16
25
35
36
37
47
Plus 2 Lotto Results
15
19
27
30
32
47
40
Jackpot (€): €8,697,641
Lotto Plus Raffle: 8466
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 24 March 2021
€9,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 8,697,6410Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 120,4411€ 120,441
Match 5€ 1,62625€ 40,650
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 17359€ 10,207
Match 4€ 621,066€ 66,092
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 311,437€ 44,547
Match 3€ 1118,447€ 202,917
Match 2 plus Bonus*€314,045€ 42,135

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50023€ 11,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5054€ 2,700
Match 4€ 201,028€ 20,560
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,318€ 13,180
Match 3€ 318,702€ 56,106
Match 2 plus Bonus*€212,740€ 25,480

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25022€ 5,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2542€ 1,050
Match 4€ 101,124€ 11,240
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,427€ 7,135
Match 3€ 319,822€ 59,466
Match 2 plus Bonus*€213,645€ 27,290

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

