



Mount Ida last to first in Challenge Cup Chase Festival win – fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Shantou Flyer placed

Quote: ‘I don’t know how I did that! It crossed my mind to pull up’ – jockey Jack Kennedy

By Andrew Atkinson

Mount Ida came from last to win the Challenge Cup Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival under Jack Kennedy gaining a 6 1/2 lengths win over Cloudy Glen (33-1) with fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Shantou Flyer (11-2) third in the 21 runners field.

“I don’t know how I did that!,” said Kennedy, conjuring victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was a remarkable feat for Kennedy who rode his third winner of the 2021 behind closed doors Festival in Mount Ida (3-1f) over the 3 miles 2 furlongs race.

“It crossed my mind to pull her up – luckily she started jumping straighter and quicker.

“I was coming down the hill and soon I was in front and keep going. It’s lovely to get a winner for connections,” added Kennedy.

The post Mount Ida last to first in Challenge Cup Chase Festival win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.