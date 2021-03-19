Mount Ida last to first in Challenge Cup Chase Festival win

By
Andrew Atkinson
-
0

  • Mount Ida last to first in Challenge Cup Chase Festival win –  fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Shantou Flyer placed
  • Quote: ‘I don’t know how I did that! It crossed my mind to pull up’ – jockey Jack Kennedy

By Andrew Atkinson

Mount Ida came from last to win the Challenge Cup Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival under Jack Kennedy gaining a 6 1/2 lengths win over Cloudy Glen (33-1) with fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip Shantou Flyer (11-2) third in the 21 runners field.

“I don’t know how I did that!,” said Kennedy, conjuring victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was a remarkable feat for Kennedy who rode his third winner of the 2021 behind closed doors Festival in Mount Ida (3-1f) over the 3 miles 2 furlongs race.

“It crossed my mind to pull her up – luckily she started jumping straighter and quicker.

“I was coming down the hill and soon I was in front and keep going. It’s lovely to get a winner for connections,” added Kennedy.

Images Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

The post Mount Ida last to first in Challenge Cup Chase Festival win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here