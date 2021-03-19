Legend the ‘Bush Monster’ eyes sixth season win at Newcastle





By Andrew Atkinson

Bushypark (3.10) owned and trained by Phil Kirby tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info is out to win for the sixth time this season in the QuinnBet Casino C2 Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2m 6f carrying top weight 11st 12lb at Newcastle on Saturday.

Seven-year-old Bushypark ridden by Tommy Dowson won last time out at Haydock Park in February with a front-running all the way win in the Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 3m 1/2 furlong, when beating Nicky Henderson trained Champagne Platinum and Everglow.

“What a legend after the ‘Bush Monster’ struck again at Haydock Park last month to return a fifth win of the season,” Phil’s wife Pippa told me.

“It was a well-judged front running ride from Tommy,” added Pippa from the Kirby’s Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Oscars Leader (2.35) is tipped each-way in the 2m 4f Handicap Hurdle under Sean Quinlan, carrying 11st 12lbs.

At Fontwell 9-year-old Ellens Way (1.05) is tipped to land the 2m 5f Handicap Chase ridden by Page Fuller.

Philip Hobbs trained 7-year-old Smarty Wild (3.15) ridden by T. J. O’Brien is tipped each-way in the C3 2m 4f Virgin Bet Handicap Chase, carrying 11st 9lbs.

Main image: Bushypark Phil Kirby owner-trained tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info Newcastle (3.10). Photo: Twitter.

