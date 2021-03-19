Everything you Need to Know About CBD Oil, Cannabinoids, and Hemp





Popular for treating a variety of medical condition’s symptoms, CBD has become all the rage. From edibles and oils to lotions and vape juices, cannabidiol products are popping up everywhere and people are flocking to the counters to buy them. If you’ve been living underneath a rock and have no idea what the fuss is all about, then stick around for everything you need to know about CBD oil, cannabis, and hemp.

What is Cannabis?

Cannabis is also known as marijuana. It’s a leavy green plant with thread like flowers. Within the cannabis family there are an uncertain amount of genus. Over the years, farmers have crossbred different types of cannabis sativa, cannabis ruderalis, and cannabis indica plants to create hybrid plants.

The main reason for crossbreeding in the past was to create a potently dank product that is used for smoking. When smoked, the smoker will experience a mind-altering result which is similar to using drugs. This psychoactive property is what caused the cannabis plant to be illegal for use for many years.

As time went on, studies proved that certain compounds within the cannabis plant can be beneficial to humans. Within the cannabis plant there are over 85 ingredients. The two most popular ingredients THC and CBD. THC is the compound that has a psychoactive effect on the user, whereas CBD holds all the therapeutic benefits.

Cannabis is the name used for recreational smoking with the result of feeling ‘high’ and experiencing drug-like effects.

What is Hemp?

Hemp and cannabis are two words that are usually used interchangeably. Actually, hemp should be used when referring to cannabis that isn’t used for recreational purposes. Nowadays, hemp is the word given to products that are used for medicinal purposes, even though they come from the same plant family.

This is because Hemp has less than 0.3% THC content, making it a non-drug. The federal government classified this plant as industrial hemp, and it is now farmed in many areas around America. The2018 Farm Bill classified Hemp as a legal plant to farm, cultivate, and distribute. This includes other products within the plant like cannabinoids.

Both the cannabis and the hemp plant can be classified as male and female plants. Sex of this plant is determined by its growing circumstances and environment. The male has flower buds while the female has a flower with soft trichomes. Trichomes are feathery and differ in color depending on what genus the plant is.

The highest concentration of cannabinoids can be found in the female plant’s flowers. For this reason, the female flower is harvested and from there turned into a variation of CBD products including CBD oils.

What are Cannabinoids?

Cannabinoids are chemical substances that connects to the endocannabinoid’s receptors. They are similar to those found within the cannabis plant. CBD and THC are the two most popular cannabinoids found within the cannabis plant. One used for its medicinal benefits and the other used for recreational purposes.

Known as Phyto cannabinoids, cannabidiol is a popular substance within the hemp plant. Because of its many benefits it is harvested and extracted using a variety of extraction methods. When connected to the endocannabinoid system it can induce relaxation, act as an anti-inflammatory, and relieve pain.

Other types of cannabinoids are 5F-ADB, UR-144, JWH, TGA, and CUMYL-PEGACLONE. Check out this article to learn more about the different types of cannabinoids: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabinoid.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is something that many manufacturers are producing and diffusing into a variety of digestible products. Once the flowers of the hemp or cannabis plant is harvested, the plant matter goes through an extraction process.

This extraction process can be done in a variation of methods, with the CO2 method being the most effects and most popular. Even though it is the most expensive method to use it is effective in separating THC from CBD.

Because it is illegal to sell any cannabidiol products that has a THC content higher than 0.3%, it is important for manufacturers to use efficient extraction methods. This will ensure that all unwanted toxins, parabens, and other harmful substances are removed.

Once the extraction method is done, an oil-like substance is left. This oil can be further purified to remove the last bit of plant matter residue. Third party laboratory testing are also done on the oil to verify its CBD content.

High quality CBD oils will have a high cannabidiol rating and will therefore be more expensive and sought after. For more on high-quality cannabidiol products visit the official webpage here to check it out.

When purchased, CBD oil is used for a variety of purposes. Mainly to alleviate symptoms caused by the following medical conditions:

Nausea

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Inflammation

Arthritis

Alzheimer’s

Cancer

Migraine

Mental disorders

Psychosis

Depression and anxiety

Seizures

Even though the FDA hasn’t approved CBD oil as a medicine to treat these symptoms, many users have testified of its benefits.

The product can be digested by either dripping a few drops underneath the tongue, or adding it to a cup of warm tea. No matter how you decide to digest CBD oil, it is clear that it truly is an interesting and mysterious compound.

The connection between hemp, cannabis, cannabinoids, cannabidiol, and the human body is amazing. Leaving a lot of room for exploration and possibilities.