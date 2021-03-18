



Children’s playgrounds in Elche’s Municipal Park will take a technological leap in the next three months.

There will be a giant slide, themed swings which can be used by several children at the same time and a digital zone with lights for the children to train their skills.

The project was announced by Héctor Díez, councillor of parks and gardens, on Wednesday morning with the contract scheduled to be awarded on Friday with a completion period of 3 months.

The councillor said that the new area will cost 190,000 euros (39,000 euros less than the bidding price) and it will be ready to welcome children at the beginning of the summer.

The councillor said that the proposal is “respectful and inclusive in the World Heritage Site, and it has now received the approval of the General Directorate of Heritage.”

There will be three zones in the park, the first of which will be for people over five years of age. It will be called “Palomar” with a slide with a walkway. The second area will be called “shoe factory” and will feature themed swings, educational games with optical effects.

The third zone, called “I Sport” will be a digital zone in which children will have to overcome various technological challenges.

There will also be swings that can be used by six children at the same time, as well as games and carousels for children in wheelchairs.