



The mayor of Guardamar, José Luis Sáez (PSOE) believes that, from June, the town of Guardamar will be in a position to offer a guided service for visits to recently excavated archaeological sites.

The Generalitat has invested 700,000 euros in recent months, to carry out excavations and unveil archaeological secrets that have been buried under several metres of sand in the dunes.

With this objective in mind, the Council is analysing models of cultural management in cities that already have heritage visits as one of their main tourist attractions, such as Mérida and Cartagena. The idea is to group together in the same service the visits to the Phoenician remains of La Fonteta and el Cabezo Pequeño del Estany, the Rábita Califal; Arab warehouses, the defensive tower , the Roman villas of Montcaio, in addition to the Castle.