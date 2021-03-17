



On Wednesday morning, the corpse of a striped dolphin was found on the coastline of San Roque, in the Torrevieja, according to the Department of the Environment who believe the death may have been caused by a viral infection.

The body was removed by the cleaning services to municipal offices from where it will be taken to the University of Valencia where the Ministry will carry out an autopsy.

A spokesman said that this is yet another specimen of a striped dolphin that died off this part of the Spanish coast, which is why there are suspicions of a new outbreak of the viral epidemics that these animals suffer intermittently.