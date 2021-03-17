



Quote: ‘We miss football too much and we’re all happy to be back’ – Dani Perez Williscroft

By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel returned to training ahead of the announcement by the FFCV that fixtures are scheduled to return this month following the temporary postponement in January, due to coronavirus lockdown.

“I’m very happy to be back with the family on the pitch,” RSM coach Dani Perez Williscroft told the Leader.

“We miss football too much and we’re all happy to be back there. We have managed to recover a few players from injury and even Vazquinho may be able to give us some games and goals this season after all,” added Dani.

Striker Vazquinho, formerly of CD Montesinos, has been sidelined since pre-season after suffering knee ligament damage.

On the 2020-21 season to date, Dani said: “At the start of the season we were hit with a list full of injuries – but we will come back stronger. Now we’re just waiting to get back into competition.”

Meanwhile Racing San Miguel are encouraging all the girls of San Miguel de Salinas to be part of their team.

“In our quarry we have open hugs for everyone, and we would like to enjoy more female presence every day.

“We will continue working to make Racing an increasingly plural and attractive space for them, and thus be able to further extend the benefits of sport among our minors without distinction.

“We will also strive to offer competition possibilities to those women who pass the formative stage considered as mixed.

“In sports and in all areas of life, today and every day of the year, long live the struggle of women,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Caption: Vazquinho: set to return after injury pictured with teammate Dani O’Rourke. Photo: Andrew Atkinson.