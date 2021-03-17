BOUM TIME AT CHELTENHAM – Cheltenham Festival Day 4





By Andrew Atkinson

Al Boum Photo (3.05) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info is tilting towards a third consecutive Grade One Cheltenham Gold Cup win on Friday, the Willie Mullins trained favourite ridden by Paul Townend.

A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachael Blackmore and trained by Henry De Bromhead is tipped each-way, on day four of the Cheltenham Festival.

Dan Skelton saddles Langer Dan (4.50) – tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info – ridden by Lorcan Williams bidding for a £50,000 bonus in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Joseph O’Brien trained Floueur is also selected each-way at 12-1.

Jack Kennedy is up on Zanahiyr (1.20) tipped to land the Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle over 2m, it being a target since winning a G2 at Leopardstown in December.

Ganapathi (1.55) trained by Willie Mullins and You Raised Me Up trained by M. Brassil are selected each-way in the Grade Three Handicap Hurdle over 2m.

Fakiera (2.30) ridden by K. O’Donoghue and Stattler ridden by Paul Townend are tipped each-way in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, over 2m, with 17 runners going to post.

Billaway (3.40) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend is tipped to win the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase over 3m 2f. Stand Up And Fight (ew).

Willie Mullins saddles Elimay (4.15) tipped to win the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase over 2m 4f.

Photo courtesy Cheltenham Racecourse Twitter

