



Quote: ‘Bob Olinger has great potential – he was ‘sky high’ – winning at Cheltenham is what it’s all about’ – Rachael Blackmore

By Andrew Atkinson

Bob Olinger (6-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the opening race on day two at the Cheltenham Festival when winning the Grade One Ballymore Novices Hurdle over 2m 5f.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore six-year-old Bob Olinger gained a 7 1/2 lengths victory over Gaillard Du Mensil, despite making a mistake three out.

Blackmore held her nerve and had the confidence to strike at the last going away to win impressively.

“It’s unbelievable and I’m delighted for the owners and connections who have a very special horse,” said Blackmore.

“Bob Olinger has great potential – he was ‘sky high’ there – winning at Cheltenham is what it’s all about,” she said.

“There will be plenty of big days to come. It’s fantastic for the yard,” added Champion Hurdle winning jockey Blackmore.

The post BOB ON! Cheltenham Festival Day 2 appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.