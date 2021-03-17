Appreciate It, Shishkin and Honeysuckle fromthehorsesmouth.info 5-1 Cheltenham Festival treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Day one of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival bore fruit for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters with three winning tips and four each-way selections placed.

Appreciate It, Shishkin and Honeysuckle returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 5-1 treble.

One For The Team (17-2), Aye Right (11-2), Saint Sam (9-2) and Houx Gris (11-2) were fromthehorsesmouth.info placed each-way tips.

All fromthehorsesmouth.info selections won/placed on the seven racecard meeting.

Willie Mullins trained tip Concertista was thwarted, when beaten a head by Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster, representing banned trainer Gordon Elliott, when saddling her first Cheltenham Festival success with Black Tears (11-1) ahead of Concertista in the Grade 1 Mares Hurdle.

Selection, Next Destination finished second (3-1) in the Grade 2 NH Challenge Cup Novice Chase, won by Galvin (7-2).

