



The new installation is planned to meet the demand for 2,000 pleasure boats and the fishing fleet.

The Generalitat Valenciana has put out to tender the concession for the construction and operation of a dry dock in the port of Torrevieja.

The Department of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, intends to award the management of the contract for a period of 35 years, with the payment by the concessionaire company to the finances of the Ports of the Generalitat, set at a minimum of 110,000 euros per year.

The location will be the area around the pier built in 2007, that was to be used as a new mooring area for the fishing fleet, a location that the Fishermen’s Association has always questioned.

The Generalitat also wants a dry dock service for fishing boats, as Torrevieja continues to be the base for an average of 12 fishing boats, specialised in catching anchovies and sardines.

The area is 44,332 square meters in total, half on land and the other half of water, but which already has some of the infrastructure prepared for the use of a dry dock, such as a concrete ramp that enables beaching the boats and placing them in dry dock.

It is not the best time to consider the concession from an economic point of view, although Torrevieja is one of the ports with the highest number of mooring points in the Valencian Community with three sports marinas: Marina Salinas (724 mooring points), Real Club Náutico (354) and Marina Internacional (800), as well as two docks for sport fishing enthusiasts, which offer around 200 additional points.

Most of the sports boats require going to the dock once a year for cleaning and maintenance.