



Vintage Clouds wins Cheltenham Ultima Handicap Chase – fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tips One For The Team and Aye Right placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Trevor Hemmings owned Vintage Clouds landed the Ultima Grade 3 Handicap Chase over 3m 1f at Cheltenham – with fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections One For The Team (17-2) and Aye Right (11-2) placed.

Sue Smith trained 11-year-old Vintage Clouds (28-1) ridden by Ryan Mania gained a 5 1/2 lengths win over Happygolucky (10-3f), Aye Right was third, Cepage (14-1) fourth, One For The Team, fifth, Discordantly (10-1) sixth, and Alnadam (11-2) seventh. Sky Bet paid 7 places in the 16 runners field.

“I never ever thought I’d do that,” said Aintree Grand National winning jockey Mania, who was out of racing for five years.

“I was in a dark space after winning the National. I’m lucky to get rides – never mind winners.

“The cheek pieces have helped and he was loving it. He stormed up the hill,” said Mania.

“He never lets us down. I’m delighted, but gutted I’m not at the Cheltenham Festival,” said owner Trevor Hemmings.

Caption: Trevor Hemmings owned Vintage Clouds Cheltenham Festival success.

The post Vintage Clouds wins Cheltenham Ultima Handicap Chase appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.