



The Councilor for Education, Beaches and Security in the Orihuela Council died on Monday afternoon due to covid-19.

Confirmation was published on social networks just after 6.30pm by his colleague and spokesman for Ciudadanos and the government team in Orihuela, José Aix.

Aix said, “As a spokesperson for Cs Orihuela, I have the duty of communicating the most difficult news that I would ever want to tell, a little more than half an hour ago our colleague and friend Ramón López Cabrera, Councilor for Education, Beaches and Citizen Security, has passed away.”

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana , who has said that he feels “deeply saddened”, also wanted to express his condolences through social networks. “Thank you Ramón for your dedication and work during these two years as a councillor in charge of the areas of Education, Public Safety and Beaches. We will always remember you,” said the mayor.

López, 59, was admitted to the Vega Baja hospital on February 6, a day after confirming positive for Covid-19, for a better management of the pathologies that he already suffered from.

Four days later he had to be transferred into ICU because his prognosis was complicated. Since then, the politician has remained in the hospital, until his death on Monday.