



Mojácar Council’s Sports Department Schools have restarted, after the necessary closure in January for safety reasons, due to the rebound of Covid -19 in the province.

With the town now in Level 3 Covid rules, activities such as paddle tennis, football, rhythmic gymnastics, pilates and karate are running again, with the same schedules and times as before.

The different sports are resuming their practice and training under the strict safety and hygiene measures recommended by the health authorities, along with the restrictions set by the National Health Service’s Interterritorial Council, which determines the scope of activities allowed according to the situation of each individual town. In total, more than 250 students of all ages will now have the chance to resume their sessions and classes since the enforced closure in January.

The Music School has also been able to open its doors, with the Town Band resuming its regular rehearsals and, just as with the Sports School, there is a rigid protocol to follow. This includes measures such as using different entrances for entry and departure, the prohibition of parents entering with the students and, in the case of the music school each student has a personalized space to set up to practice with their teacher, separated by two metres. Also, between each separate class, all rooms are disinfected and fully ventilated.

In the Music and Dance School there are approximately 150 students studying woodwind, brass, piano, and movement. In early May, the piano students are set to perform an open-air concert, although the date has not yet been announced.

The Town Band, now rehearsals dates are underway, will also offer a concert of sacred music on April 4th, in the Plaza del Parterre in the Pueblo. Unfortunately, now, their participation in competitions and all the usual collaborations in the local fiestas and events are on hold, pending the relaxation of mobility rules and full authorization, which are dependent on the pandemic situation.