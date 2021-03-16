



By Andrew Atkinson

A giant protected giant African sulcata tortoise has been seen wandering around in Los Balcones in Calle Cartagineses.

It is deemed illegal to pick up tortoises and take them home, but with the proper documentation/certificate and chipping you can keep them as pets following a law passed in 2016.

The Africa sulcata tortoise, which is deemed to have escaped from being a pet, needs warm weather, or it can possibly die in cold weather conditions.

Tortoises are wild in Spain and can be seen on hiking and mountain walks.