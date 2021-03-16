Appreciate It and Shiskin combined 36 lengths Cheltenham rout as duo bolt up!





By Andrew Atkinson

Appreciate It trained by Willie Mullins – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival ridden by Paul Townend, gaining a 24 lengths victory ahead of Ballyadam (6-1) with For Pleasure (40-1) third.

Appreciate It (8-11) landed the opening race at the four day meeting saddled by Mullins, the most successful trainer in the meeting’s history, by chalking up a 73rd festival career success.

“That was more like it from this lad. Proper performance, wasn’t it?,” said jockey Townend.

The meeting is behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus situation. Townend said: “After a performance like that behind closed doors was very different. We are very lucky to be here.”

Mullins said: “Appreciate It was awesome. Paul was exuding confidence the whole way down the hill. It was textbook stuff from Paul and the horse.

“Appreciate It was confident all the way round. It astounded me.”

SHISKIN landed the Arkle Challenge Trophy Grade 1 Novice Chase over 1m 7f under Nico De Boinville – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Nicky Henderson trained Shiskin (4-9) gained a 12 lengths win over Eldorado Allen (33-1) with Captain Gunner (10-1) third: “I’m over the moon,” said De Boinville.

“I’m delighted to be on a horse like Shiskin. Amazing. After that he can be anything. Shiskin was in fantastic form today and he would have taken some beating.

“It was a fast, hard race, and no prisoners were taken,” added De Boinville.

“I can’t believe it. But it’s not the same without the people being here at Cheltenham,” said Henderson.

