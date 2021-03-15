Allmankind to sparkle in Arkle?





Quote: ‘I’m not saying we’ll win – but I have nothing to point to that would make me think we’ll definitely get beaten in the Arkle’ – trainer Dan Skelton

DAN Skelton trained five-year-old Allmankind runs in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham after winning the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

“I was happy with the result but on the way round it was a little concerning,” said Skelton, following testing ground responsible for uncharacteristically wayward jumping.

“The reality was the ground was very testing and he seemed to get stuck in the jumps a little.

“You can’t be asking for too many big jumps on that ground – that’s why he couldn’t quite get into the rhythm that he so often does.

“To my eye he showed a great attitude from the back of the last to get stuck in and get his head down.

“I learned he can get himself into some unusual jumping positions – but can still get himself out of them,” said Skelton.

The victory under brother Harry was an eighth Graded success, ahead of Allmankind’s preparation for the Sporting Life Arkle.

“He’s racing much more sensible now and is a much easier ride than in his juvenile days.

“A little bit better ground will suit him – I have no concern about his suitability for the race – but we are taking on two monsters, no doubt about that.

￼￼”Energumene and Shishkin have put the finishing touches to their Festival preparations, producing scintillating displays at Doncaster and Leopardstown to take a stranglehold over the Arkle market,” said Skelton.

Allmankind has been under the radar, regarding being among Britain and Ireland’s best 2-mile Novice chasers.

“I don’t have any worries about his suitability for Cheltenham. I’m not saying we’ll win – but I have nothing to point to that would make me think we’ll definitely get beaten in the Arkle,” said Skelton.

“You only find out where you are against these horses, when you take them on. I don’t see any chinks in this lad’s armour just yet,” added Skelton.

Caption: Dan Skelton: No worries about Allmankind’s suitability for Cheltenham. Photo: Twitter

The post Allmankind to sparkle in Arkle? appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.