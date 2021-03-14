



We have now spent one full year under the grip of the Covid-19 Coronavirus with lockdown after lockdown, restriction after restriction, and no likelihood whatsoever of relaxing at one of the many bars along the Cabo Roig strip on 17 March to take in the joys of mainland Europe’s largest St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Indeed it was just 4 days before last year’s 10th Anniversary Parade that we were first locked down. Let us all now hope that we can put the last 12 months behind us and look forward making that 10th Anniversary event in 2022.

So this year no street parade but still lot’s going ion in the many Irish bars in the area, many with live music, the traditional green Guinness give away hats, potatoes, Irish gravy and lashings of the black stuff.

The Emerald Isle in La Florida is one such venue where you will be assured of a warm Irish welcome, with over 300 people already booked in to enjoy an afternoon of fun and entertainment. And for the ladies, the usual market stalls will be dotted around the venue with a selection of gifts and trinkets so do give the traders your support.

There are still places to be had at the venue but it might be worth getting on the phone now to Brendan to reserve your table.

The Lansdowne Irish Bar in Playa Flamenca Commercia Centre is another firm favourite and one to be considered at any time, but especially on 17th.

The bar opens at 11am with live music from 2 till 5pm with Mark from gallus and they will be serving Irish bacon and cabbage with a free pint of GUINNESS for just €7.50 or for the traditionalists there will also be Irish stew for €6.50.

Laura tells me that if it’s nostalgia you want she will be screening some of the old St Patrick’s Day Parades on the bars tv’s.

But wherever you decide to go make sure that you celebrate the day, wear your colours with pride and, in the same manner that both Orihuela and Playa Flamenca Town Halls will be illuminated on the day, let’s light it up green for St Patrick.