Julies Blog celebrates St Patrick’s Day





A brand new week on the Costa Blanca & a week where plans are normally set in stone for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, with the Cabo Roig parade & every bar coming to life with the music & the craic.

It’ll be a quiet enough one this year but if we keep positive & look ahead, all I can say is God help us all for next year’s one! I have so many happy memories of living in Spain between gigs, the radio, outside broadcasts, taking part in concerts up by Mercadona in Playa Flamenca,

I’ve dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day, St. George’s Day & every other day possible of celebrating & that’s what I love about the ex-pat community living on the Costa Blanca, it doesn’t matter what’s going on, everybody gets together, joins in on the fun & respects each other.

One of my favourite moments was back in July 2010 when Spain won the World Cup. We celebrated with our Spanish friends & neighbours & boy were the celebrations mighty. We love nothing more than having a reason to unite as one.

I lived in Tenerife for 4 years too & the very same applies. I can seriously agree to that quote ‘The Irish abroad are more Irish than the Irish themselves’.

Speaking about all things ex-pat, I have to give a massive shout out to Audrey O’ Gorman, founder of a new Facebook page for Irish people living here or that holiday here. Most importantly the page is for everyone, but it’s great as it helps to promote Irish businesses & services in the area.

Members are also on hand to offer free help & advice to anyone with a query in regards to living or holidaying here.

The page is flying up in numbers day by day & is gaining a lot of publicity for itself. It’s also full to the brim of fun & chat so if you get a chance, give it a like ‘The Irish Community In Orihuela Costa’. Rumour also has it that you can now buy some of the Supervalu range from Overseas in Cabo Roig.

Spoilt is what you all are now, a taste of home from home. Let’s hope down the line, & in safer circumstances, there will be a big member’s meet up, I’ll be the first there & more than likely the last to leave! Who doesn’t need a good shindig after the last year that we’ve all had.

If you have no plans for St. Patrick’s Day as of yet, & you don’t plan to venture outdoors, I can tell you now that at the ‘Live Lounge Costa Blanca’ Facebook page, we have a galaxy of stars waiting to perform for you on the day.

If you check out the page, the full line up will be revealed. I have my decorations up & ready & can’t wait to take part, so whatever you do, wherever you go, make the most of it, spend the time with your friends & family, call your loved ones & have a ball.

Don’t forget to catch me on Fresh Radio Spain Monday to Friday 10am -11am.