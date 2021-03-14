Gosden rolls out fromthehorsesmouth.info 187-1 Chelmsford accumulator





By Andrew Atkinson

John Gosden trained Aureum ridden by Rob Havlin rolled out a fromthehorsesmouth.info 187-1 accumulator at Chelmsford on Saturday night when landing the toteplacepot Novice Stakes over 1m 2f.

Four-year-old Aureum (9-4) won the opening race at the Polytrack course when beating Desert Emperor by 3 1/4 lengths.

Amber Highland (9-2) trained by David Loughnane and ridden by Hollie Doyle won the CCR Handicap over 7 furlongs when gaining a head verdict over Alminoor.

Roger Varian trained Moraaheq (11-10) ridden by Jack Mitchell won the Racing Welfare Handicap over 1m gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win over Richard Hannon trained Babajan.

Ranch Hand (4-1) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by P. J. McDonald landed the Conditions Stakes over 2 miles with a photo-finish neck victory over 8-11 favourite Rock Eagle to complete a 187-1 accumulator. A Yankee bet returned £496. A Lucky 15 returned £512.

Caption: John Gosden trained Aureum kicked-off 187-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator.

