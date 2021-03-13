



Torrevieja has approved a two-year contract for the employment of 119 beach attendants who will control access to all beaches in the municipality, at a cost of 1,881,279 euros (940,639 euros each year).

They will also control the areas allocated to each beachgoer, or group of beachgoers, so that the occupation in the parcels is carried out in accordance with current legislation, with regard to safety distances and hygiene.

The contract includes three work teams: a team of personnel for the control and surveillance of the beaches, a team for the exhaustive cleaning of the public toilets, promenades and the footbaths located on the beaches, and a third service that will be responsible for ensuring that all preparatory work is carried out on a daily basis prior to each beach opening up.

The service will cover three periods:

Low season 1 of Easter (10 days).

Low season 2, from June 15 to 30 and September 1 to 15 (30 days).

High season, from July 1 to August 31 (62 days).

The number of personnel, toilet and footspa cleaners, and daily assembly and disassembly personnel in low season 1 will be 67, while in low season 2 it will be 72 and in high season (July and August) it will be 117.

They will work from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the beaches with the greatest influx of people, and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. , on those sparsely occupied beaches.